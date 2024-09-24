College is tough, but so are you: Sunnyside celebrates seniors accepted to U of A

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN). — Families and friends gathered in the Sunnyside High School auditorium Tuesday morning to celebrate 200 seniors so far already accepted into the U of A next fall.

About 90% of Sunnyside students that attend college are first-generation students, according to Marisela Felix, Director of Public Information for Sunnyside Unified School District.

Elfride Obono is a senior at Sunnyside High School and was among those celebrating their acceptance into the U of A. She is also a first-generation college student in her family. “It makes me feel good about myself. It makes me feel like I’m achieving little by little, and really going through my dreams. I'm really proud of myself for pushing myself," Obono explained.

Michael Waters is a Sunnyside alum but spoke at the assembly today. "There’s such a stigma around going to college even if it’s a hometown college or anything like that," Waters explained, "I just wanted to make sure that these people knew that it’s okay to go to college and that they deserve to be at college." Waters is currently a student at the U of A and is on the university's cheer team.

Athena Kehoe Seniors accepted into the U of A being recognized at the assembly.

Obono said, "in my family, I am the first grandkid to be going to college. I feel like it is a very good opportunity for me, and honestly just to make my family proud—it's a big step in my life."

Following the celebration at the assembly, resources were available for students and families to learn more about the U of A.