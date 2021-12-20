Collecting hope for the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The red kettle is a familiar sight around the holiday season. Right next to each one you'll find dedicated Salvation Army volunteers like Lori Reid and Ed Birdman.

"It is very important work," Reid, who has been a red kettle bell ringer for more than 15 years, said. "If everybody did a little bit, we'd be great."

Reid volunteered at the Fry's on Grant and Swan this weekend.

"It does make you feel good to know that you've done good work for somebody," Reid said about the experience. "The Salvation Army supports those who need it and then hopefully those people go on to pay it forward."

Some dropped spare change in the kettle while others put in cash, but this is one thing that Birdman has seen change over the years.

"A lot of people don't like carry cash with them," Birdman said.

The Salvation Army has picked up on that though. They now allow people to donate with a simple QR code that you can scan on your phone.

One thing that hasn't changed? Tucson's generosity.

"We still have a lot of very generous people in this community," Reid said "That's always nice."

If you want to donate to the Salvation Army or learn more about how to get involved, click here.

