Cody's Friends collecting food to help feed pets of homeless individuals

Gospel Rescue Mission depending on Cody's Friends for over 1,000 pounds of pet food
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 15:21:28-04

Cody's Friends is partnering with Wilde Meyer Gallery to collect pet food and funds for the Gospel Rescue Mission Easter Community Meal and their weekly pet food distributions to those experiencing homelessness.

Many people who are homeless have pets they consider to be their closest friend and will not eat in front of their hungry pets. The Gospel Rescue Mission works to feed both.

Cody's Friends is collecting pet food and funds to purchase pet food. They need 1,000 pounds of pet food before Easter Sunday to meet the needs of those requesting assistance.

Now through Friday, March 31 Wilde Meyer Gallery is featuring an online sale including original art, jewelry, rugs and other items with all proceeds benefiting Cody's Friends for pet food.

A silent auction on Saturday, April 1, from 1 - 4 p.m. at the gallery will also benefit this pet food drive.

To make an online donation directly to Cody's Friends, visit codysfriends.org/donate. A gift of just $1 will provide six meals for a pet in need.

