Coconino County official quits to join Biden administration

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Longtime Coconino County Supervisor Liz Archuleta has resigned to take a position in President Joe Biden’s administration.

A Democrat, Archuleta served on the county Board of Supervisors for 24 years and said Tuesday her heart “will always remain with the community I call home and which has been so good to me.”

The board will choose a replacement for Archuleta, who ran unopposed in the November general election. She said details about her position in Biden’s administration will likely be announced next week.

