Coconino County Board of Supervisors appoints new member

Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-15 13:49:35-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s Coconino County Board of Supervisors has appointed a new member to represent District 2. The Arizona Daily Sun reports Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez is expected to hold the position until the 2022 general election.

Vasquez was one of 12 applicants and was appointed after a series of interviews conducted by the board Friday. Vasquez was appointed after Supervisor Liz Archuleta resigned her board position last week to become director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Archuleta represented District 2 for 24 years. Board Chair Matt Ryan says Vasquez will carry on Archuleta's legacy.

