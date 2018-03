TUCSON, Ariz. - The children at the Little Red Schoolhouse in Nogales were treated to a special reading on Thursday.

The author of "Coco," the book based on the Disney film made a visit to the school.

Roni Capin and her husband shared her latest story, "Miguel and the Amazing Alebrijes," with third and fourth-grade students. She also answered questions the children had about writing and storytelling.

Capin gave each kid a signed copy of her book after the reading.