Cochise County confirms 2 positive rabies cases

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office confirms two positive rabies cases within the county.

The first case was a bat just outside of Pomerene, that was found dead on a porch.

The second case was a Grey Fox in the Pearce area. The fox was aggressive towards an elderly couple who were out on their front porch. Deputies believe the fox was trying to get into the house to attack dogs. When deputies arrived, the fox turned his aggression toward law enforcement. The fox was euthanized.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says another rabies case is pending. That case involves a Spotted Skunk in the St. David area that was euthanized last week. The skunk had attacked a dog prior to deputies arriving.

Cochise County would like to remind residents to have animals vaccinated against rabies.