Tucson woman arrested after leading law enforcement on high-speed chase in Cochise County

A Tucson woman, identified as Paola Yarlin Parra Cardenas, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 26, after allegedly slamming into a police vehicle and leading Cochise County deputies on a high speed chase north of Douglas.

At around 6:18 p.m., a Cochise County deputy attempted contact with a white Toyota Tundra in an industrial area near Milepost 2 on Highway 191, according to a news release from CCSO.

As the truck pulled into the industrial area, 15-20 occupants fled from the vehicle. The driver, Cardenas, then threw the Tundra into reverse and struck the deputy's vehicle. The deputy had to get out of the way to avoid being struck, according to the news release.

Cardenas continued to drive in reverse and damaged the truck on an unknown object, before driving the Tundra toward Highway 191. The deputy was almost struck a second time as the Tundra was fleeing, according to the news release.

The Tundra led deputies on a chase north on Highway 191 at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour, the news release said.

It eventually turned west onto Double Adobe Road, before turning south on Toltec Place, the news release said.

The truck went off-road several hundred yards before stopping, the news release said. By that time, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine operations were overhead. They tracked Cardenas and a male passenger as they fled from the vehicle.

CBP and Border Patrol assisted in tracking Cardenas to a home near Milepost 4.

She was found hiding in a shed on the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a peace officer, unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement, and criminal damage of a police vehicle.

The male passenger escaped capture.