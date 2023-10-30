Puppy, ziptied at the throat and left on I-10 exit ramp in Benson, rescued

A puppy, left ziptied next to an Interstate 10 exit ramp in Benson earlier this month, survived the ordeal, thanks to the kindness of a passing truck driver.

The driver spotted the puppy, with the zip tie secured tightly around her throat, and stopped to remove the tie, give her water and keep her safe, according to a social media post from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The driver eventually handed the pup off to ADOT Trooper Iliana Magallanes, who comforted her with a blanket and attention, before securing her a spot at the Benson Animal Shelter, Paws and Claws.

Despite having a swollen neck and bloodshot eyes, the shelter said the puppy was only treated for a few medical issues and is now in a foster home pending adoption.

