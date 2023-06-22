UPDATES: Post Fire near Benson now at 620 acres

UPDATE 4:47 p.m.

The Post Fire has reached 620 acres and has jumped State Route 90 between Interstate 10 and Sierra Vista. SR 90 is closed in both directions between Interstate 10 and State Route 82 in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Kartchner Caverns State Park has lost power due to the fire and is closed.

Crews fighting Post include, five hand crews, 12 engines, large air tankers, very large air tankers and helicopters.

——————

While the Wildhorse Fire burns southeast of Sierra Vista, another fire, the Post Fire, is at 10 acres about 7 miles southwest of Benson.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reports on its Facebook page that the fire started at around 1 p.m. and multiple structures are threatened.

Large air tankers have been requested, but high winds are causing problems for air support.