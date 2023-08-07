Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm warning, dust advisory in effect for Cochise County

Dust storm file
KGUN
Dust storms can quickly create dangerous driving conditions.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 07, 2023
National Weather Service Tucson has issued a dust advisory for northeastern Cochise County until 3:45 p.m.

It also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of Cochise County until 3 p.m., including Miracle Valley, Palominas and Hereford.

That area includes the section of Interstate 10 between Bowie and San Simon.

Drivers can expect less than one mile visibility, with winds in excess of 50 miles per hour possible.

Much of the rainfall in Southern Arizona today will take place east of Tucson in parts of Cochise County and beyond, according to NWS.

