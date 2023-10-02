KGUN 9's Ramanjulu celebrated as one of Cochise County's most influential people

KGUN 9's Alexis Ramanjulu was honored as one of Cochise County's most influential people of 2023 on Saturday.

The list of recipients, compiled by committee through Herald/Review Media, celebrated 19 county residents who were chosen for the positive impacts they have had on the community.

As a reporter for KGUN, Ramanjulu has been covering Cochise County since November of 2022. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter for Herald/Review Media from 2017 until 2021.

Some of the other honorees included:

Danielle Bouchever - Bouchever's grant work with entities ranging from Bisbee's police and fire departments to Step Up Bisbee/Naco, an organization that renovates homes for local teachers, nurses and emergency personnel, has been of significant benefit to the city.

John Batemon - Despite losing both legs and injuring his left arm after being hit by a car, Batemon has worked to be a role model and caregiver for his three kids, a coach and a productive member of the community.

Selina Lopez - Lopez was chosen for her work as a clinical supervisor in the emergency room at Sierra Vista's Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Aaron Hennequin - A retired Chief Warrant Officer, Hennequin has lived in Sierra Vista since 2002 and opened Doc's Watering Hole Company in 2021.

Ginny Jordan - Jordan is a historian of sorts in Douglas and creator of the Wall of Faces at the Gadsden Hotel, an exhibit dedicated to local residents who served in the military.

William Tardibuono - A lifelong resident and communtiy supporter of Douglas, Tardibuono most recently worked to raise funds for the churches that were burned down over the summer.

Jeff Davenport - Davenport's emcee work has livened up events in Sierra Vista and across the state.

Dr. Stephen Phillips - Phillips was chosen for his work as an ophthalmologist in Sierra Vista.

Chelsi Haught - Haught was tapped for her passion working as a credit analyst for American Southwest Credit Union in Sierra Vista.

Heather Davis - Davis and her husband are helping to beautify Sierra Vista with their company Prestige Remodeling and Restoration.

Randy Sueskind - Sueskind was identified for his work as a senior loan officer through Guild Mortgage Company, and his efforts with the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce and Sierra Vista Rotary Club.

Joe Konrad - Konrad was honored for his current role as the mayor of Benson.

Anthony Villas - Villas was chosen for his work with the Boys and Girls Club in Sierra Vista.

Najayyah Many Horses - Many Horses serves as the chair for the Community Food Pantry of Benson as a volunteer.

Tricia Gerrodette - Gerrodette has long been an advocate for the preservation of the San Pedro River and is known in Cochise County for her promotion of environmental awareness.

Carol Bracciano - Bracciano was recognized for her work as a math teacher for Buena High School in Sierra Vista.

Pat and Wende Macumber - The Macumbers were tapped for their efforts as parents, working with schools and sports teams in Willcox.

(Information came from In the Naburhood, a magazine put out by Herald/Review Media that highlights people and businesses in the community.)