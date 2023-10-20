Here comes the Boom! See Civil War artillery demonstrations at Mescal Movie Set this weekend

Civil War artillery will be on full display at the Mescal Movie Set in Benson this weekend.

Mescal is teaming up with Southwest Living Historical Association to host cannon demonstrations, featuring re-enactors from the 3rd US Artillery and 1st Texas Artillery.

The event, taking place both Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, will feature demonstrations and tours throughout the day. There will also be a Civil War encampment on-site, featuring cooking implements, tents and other necessities of the day.

The tours will be of the movie set itself, home to more than 100 film and television productions, including "Tombstone" and "The Quick and the Dead."

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Artillery demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Historical tours will take place at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Food trucks will be on on-site, as well as Western-themed vendors.

Admission is $20 per person with children 10 and younger free. Advanced reservations through mescalmovieset.com are recommended. Proceeds benefit the Mescal Movie Set and the Southwest Living History Association.

Mescal Movie Set is located at 1538 N. Mescal Road.

