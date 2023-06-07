Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal NewsCochise County News

Actions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold roundtable discussion in Sierra Vista today

Ron DeSantis
Marta Lavandier/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to appear in Sierra Vista on Wednesday.
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 12:06:23-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to visit Sierra Vista today.

DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion at Cochise College's Sierra Vista campus at about 10:45 a.m.

Joining him will be Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida, and Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County, Florida.

The topics of discussion at the roundtable were not released.

DeSantis announced the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign in late May.

Stay with KGUN 9 for ongoing coverage.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!