Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold roundtable discussion in Sierra Vista today

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to visit Sierra Vista today.

DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion at Cochise College's Sierra Vista campus at about 10:45 a.m.

Joining him will be Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida, and Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County, Florida.

The topics of discussion at the roundtable were not released.

DeSantis announced the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign in late May.

Stay with KGUN 9 for ongoing coverage.