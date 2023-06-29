Cochise County cities, including Bisbee and Sierra Vista, holding big July 4th events

Cochise County will be dizzy with fireworks this Fourth of July. Look in any direction after the sun goes down and you are likely to see a dazzling display of color and light taking place before your eyes.

If you are in Tucson, a trip to one of these spots might make for a nice day trip.

If you are already in Cochise County, you won't have to drive far to enjoy a good time.

Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista’s big Fourth of July celebration will be held at Veterans Memorial Park and Centennial Pavilion, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., on July 4, with events and activities taking place from 7 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Live music and dance performances are slated throughout the day, with a 162nd Fighter Wing F-16 fly-over at 12:15 p.m.

The fireworks display kicks off at 8:05 p.m. and will be followed by more live music from the band Desert Fever from 9 until 10:30. Admission is free.

Benson

Benson also has a full day of fun planned for July 4th, starting with a parade at 9 a.m. and ending with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.

A number of local bands and performance groups will be playing Lions Park, at North Adams and West Pearl streets, during the Fourth, including the Freddie Martinez Band, Mariachi Alegre, Social Distance and the Benson Alumni Community Band.

Admission is free. Visit the Benson website for more information.

Tombstone

Tombstone will have its own fireworks event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Medigovich Field, at North Street and North Seventh Street. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Bisbee

Bisbee keeps things interesting with several events you won’t find anywhere else, including coaster races in Old Bisbee at 8 a.m., a drilling and mucking competition at noon, water slides and a parade in Warren starting at 10 a.m, and several vintage baseball games at Warren Ball Park starting at 1 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dark.

Willcox

Willcox will start July 4th off with a swim meet and diving competition at the Willcox Pool, located at Keiller Park, 500 N. Bisbee Ave., followed by free swim.

The town will have a community picnic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the park, and will finish off with fireworks at sundown at the Willcox Unified School District football field.