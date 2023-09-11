Watch Now
17-year-old Sierra Vista resident struck and killed while walking in the road Saturday

Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 13:44:25-04

A 17-year old male was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the road in Sierra Vista Saturday night.

The Sierra Vista Police Department received several calls between 8 and 8:30 p.m. about a pedestrian in the road near the Highway 90 and Industry Drive. One call reported that a car had struck the pedestrian, according to a news release from SVPD.

Upon arrival, a Sierra Vista police officer found that 17-year-old Zachary Teller had been struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver remained on the scene, and showed no signs of impairment.

Autopsy results are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

