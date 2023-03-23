Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal NewsCochise County News

10 migrants found in cargo van near Sierra Vista

US Customs and Border Protection
Fr67EwfWIAkutgg.jfif
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:14:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents found a total of 12 people were inside of a cargo van near Sierra Vista, according to US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Brian A. Terry Station agents stopped the van and arrested two U.S. citizens, who were carrying 10 migrants.

The cargo van was discovered to be rented.

"Our agents thwarted another dangerous smuggling attempt! Excellent work," writes Chief Modlin.

