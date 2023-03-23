10 migrants found in cargo van near Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents found a total of 12 people were inside of a cargo van near Sierra Vista, according to US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Brian A. Terry Station agents stopped the van and arrested two U.S. citizens, who were carrying 10 migrants.

The cargo van was discovered to be rented.

"Our agents thwarted another dangerous smuggling attempt! Excellent work," writes Chief Modlin.

A rented #CargoVan was stopped by Brian A. Terry Station agents in Sierra Vista, AZ, Thursday. Two U.S. citizens and 10 migrants were discovered inside. Both U.S. citizens face criminal smuggling charges. Our agents thwarted another dangerous smuggling attempt! Excellent work. pic.twitter.com/Ci7Vw2QT5l — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 23, 2023