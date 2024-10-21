Cochise County Supervisor Judd enters guilty plea in election interference case

Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd entered a guilty plea Monday morning for Failure or Refusal to Perform Duty by an Election Officer, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Judd, along with fellow supervisor Tom Crosby, originally faced felony charges for refusing to certify the midterm election results.

Judd will be sentenced to unsupervised probation for not less than 90 days. She will also have to pay a maximum $500 fine, according to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

"Any attempt to interfere with elections in Arizona will not be tolerated," Attorney General Mayes said in the news release. "My office will continue to pursue justice and ensure that anyone who undermines our electoral system is held accountable. Today's plea agreement and sentencing should serve as a strong reminder that I will not hesitate to use every tool available to uphold the rule of law and protect the integrity of Arizona’s elections."