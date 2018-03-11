Cochise County Sheriff's Office warns against Facebook scam

Brandi Walker
7:10 PM, Mar 10, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has gotten several calls about a new Facebook scam.

People have been getting a Facebook message that appears to come from one of their "Friends" on Facebook that says they are being offered a grant for up to $500,000.

They are then told to call a phone number because they are eligible for the award. Once they call that number, they are told to buy gift cards or Moneypak cards at a Walmart to cover delivery, insurance, and tax fees for the grant.

One person who was targeted in this scam lost $500.

In a press release, Carol Capas with CCSO said: "Please do NOT fall victim to these scams, if it seems too good to be true then it probably is. Stay safe out there!"

