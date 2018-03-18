Cochise County Sheriff's Office takes part in new wildfire program

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says this year they are approaching the wildfire season differently through a new educational program called, "Ready, Set, Go!".

Information officer with the sheriff's office, Carol Capus, says this program will help all the sheriff's across the state be on the same page.

"The ready, set, go program is one way to allow us to have a central message and regardless of where you're at, if you're here visiting from another part of the state, you'll know exactly what to do based on this program."

The program's three phases work as step by step guide. When sheriff's officials issue a "ready", they want people to begin preparing, creating a defensible space and building emergency kits.

When moved up to "set", there's significant danger in the area and it might be the last notice you receive. In "go", everyone is advised to evacuate.

It's been a positive reaction from the public. They're saying they kind of like this better because it's not ambiguous, it's something that we know the information that is coming out is ready.

Capus says if people want to learn more about the program they can visit the Cochise County Sheriff's website or azein.gov.