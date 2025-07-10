Cochise County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery near Sierra Vista

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place in the Golden Acres community, south of Sierra Vista, early Wednesday.

According to a post made on CCSO Sheriff Mark Dannels' Facebook page, CCSO received a call at about 1:10 a.m. from a woman who said she was awoken by an armed, masked man in her travel trailer telling her to be quiet.

The suspect told the victim that she would be shot if she made any noise, the post said. A second suspect grabbed a personal bag belonging to the woman and took her cell phone.

The men then left the trailer, leaving the victim unharmed, the post said.

The suspects moved on to the rear of the main house and tried to gain entry, but the door was locked.

The homeowner could see on his home security camera system, four armed masked suspects on his patio, attempting to get in, the post said.

Deputies were able to get a photo of one of the suspects from the door camera. Several tracks led to more evidence.

Anyone with information can contact Southeastern Arizona Communications Center at 1-520-803-3350.