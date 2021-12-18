Cochise County Sheriff's Office investigate death after disturbance outside of Bisbee

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death following a disturbance just outside of Bisbee Saturday morning.

Cochise County Sheriff's deputies responded to Juniper Flats, just northwest of Bisbee after midnight for a disturbance, according to CCSO. Upon arrival, deputies determined four individuals were at that location when an altercation took place, resulting in several injuries and one death.

CCSO says the subjects involved include three juveniles and an 18-year-old victim.

At this time, names have not been released while death notifications are being completed to the victim's family, according to CCSO.

The investigation remains ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

