Cochise County secures distracted driving conviction

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Attorney’s Office says a Wisconsin resident was convicted and sentenced after distracted driving led to a serious crash in Sierra Vista, leaving a victim with life-altering injuries.

According to Cochise County, Ryan Tentoni was traveling southbound on AZ Highway 90 using cruise control about one to two miles above the posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour.

They say as he guided his vehicle toward an intersection, Tentoni looked down at his phone, which was sitting in the center console of his vehicle. When he noticed there was a glare on the screen, he picked up the phone to see the display more clearly and that's when he crashed into a vehicle stopped at a red light.

Cochise County says the victim suffered severe life-altering injuries that will impact them for the rest of their life.

Tentoni was convicted for causing serious physical injury while committing a traffic violation, specifically for using a cell phone while driving.

Justice of the Peace Curfman sentenced Tentoni to four months in jail, a maximum fine and $1,000 in jail fees.

"This case is a tragic reminder of how quickly a moment of distraction behind the wheel can change lives. Your phone is never more important than safety while driving.” said Deputy County Attorney Joshua Jones.

During sentencing, the court also noted that just hours after causing the crash, Tentoni had fled from law enforcement during a separate incident involving human smuggling.

In that case, he was convicted of a felony offense and sentenced to a term in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Cochise County Attorney's Office urges all drivers to put your phone away and out of reach, pull over safely to a parking area if you must use your phone, plan your route and adjust settings before your trip, and ask passengers to handle your calls and texts.

“While we are pleased that justice has been served in this case, our primary goal is prevention. We hope that by sharing the reality of this tragedy, we can prevent other families from experiencing similar devastation," said Jones.

