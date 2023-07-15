Cochise County SAR looking for missing 75-year-old man

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office of Search and Rescue is looking for a missing 75-year-old man.

The man is identified as Leoan "Larry" Andrews.

He was last seen in the area of Pebble Beach Drive, Sierra Vista, at 8:30 p.m. on July 14.

Leoan is 5'08" and 165 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt, blue shorts, a gray hat and a backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Sierra Vista Police Department, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office or dial 911.