Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Cochise County SAR looking for missing 75-year-old man

missing 75-year-old man.PNG
Cochise County SAR
Cochise County SAR looking for missing 75-year-old man
missing 75-year-old man.PNG
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 12:57:35-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office of Search and Rescue is looking for a missing 75-year-old man.

The man is identified as Leoan "Larry" Andrews.

He was last seen in the area of Pebble Beach Drive, Sierra Vista, at 8:30 p.m. on July 14.

Leoan is 5'08" and 165 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt, blue shorts, a gray hat and a backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Sierra Vista Police Department, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!