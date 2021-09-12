Cochise County honors veterans and first responders with 9/11 Freedom Festival

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens gathered at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Cochise County for the 9/11 Freedom Festival Saturday to remember those who served and continue to serve our countries and community.

“It’s twenty years since that event and we will never forget those heroes that died that day and those that have died since keeping us safe,” said Brandon Martin, executive director of Keepers of Liberty.

The festival organized by the Keepers of Liberty and the Warrior Healing Center brought out dozens and even offered several resources for veterans. One group was the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans Of America.

The organization said they set up shop for one simple reason.

“Make our presence known as veterans who will support veterans,” said Bill Carswell.

As the group engaged with community members thanking them for their service, they reflected on the sacrifices made by those who served after them.

“It’s important in the schools to learn it and it’s important for us to remember it,” said Jim Tansey.

Event Host Jeff Davenport said it’s important to honor those who give us the freedoms we have.

While not everyone might not have been able to come to the festival, he reminds the community to thank a veteran.

“Anytime you can celebrate a veteran or thank a veteran that’s a great opportunity to do so,” he said.

----

