Cochise County Fair begins Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 98th annual Cochise County Fair is underway at the Cochise County Fairgrounds north of Douglas, Ariz.

The fair will run for a total of four days, starting Thursday, Sept. 22 and wrapping up the evening of Sunday, Sept. 25.

Admission is $5 per person, with free admission for children under five years of age. An additional $5 per vehicle will be charged for infield and off-site parking.

The Cochise County Fairgrounds are located at 3677 N. Leslie Canyon Rd.

This year's schedule of events can be found on the Cochise County Fair website.

Promotion days:



Thursday, Sept. 22

Carnival Buddy Day - buy one get one free ride bracelets $1 senior citizen admissions (62 years of age and up)

Friday, Sept. 23

$1 student admissions

Saturday Sept. 24

$1 military admissions



For those attending this year, the fair association is implementing a clear bag safety in the interest of staff, exhibitors, volunteers and all fair-goers. The Cochise County Fair has a no-weapons policy for attendees.