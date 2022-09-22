Cochise County Fair begins Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 98th annual Cochise County Fair is underway at the Cochise County Fairgrounds north of Douglas, Ariz.
The fair will run for a total of four days, starting Thursday, Sept. 22 and wrapping up the evening of Sunday, Sept. 25.
Admission is $5 per person, with free admission for children under five years of age. An additional $5 per vehicle will be charged for infield and off-site parking.
The Cochise County Fairgrounds are located at 3677 N. Leslie Canyon Rd.
This year's schedule of events can be found on the Cochise County Fair website.
Promotion days:
- Thursday, Sept. 22
- Carnival Buddy Day - buy one get one free ride bracelets
- $1 senior citizen admissions (62 years of age and up)
- Friday, Sept. 23
- $1 student admissions
- Saturday Sept. 24
- $1 military admissions
For those attending this year, the fair association is implementing a clear bag safety in the interest of staff, exhibitors, volunteers and all fair-goers. The Cochise County Fair has a no-weapons policy for attendees.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.