Cochise County community of Bowie without water due to 'mechanical issues'

The Cochise County community of Bowie, Arizona, is without water, according to a social media post from Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels.

Dannels said in the post that the Bowie Water Company is experiencing mechanical issues, "which has left the community without water until further notice."

The post estimated that the town's water should be restored by Friday.

In the meantime, pallets of water have been delivered to Bowie Fire and Bowie's Jimmie Libhart Library, from Cochise County, the Walmart in Benson and the Safeway in Willcox, the post said.

The Bowie library will serve as a cooling station today and portable restrooms are available behind the library and at the fire station, the post said.

A majority of residents in Bowie use swamp coolers, which require water, the post said.