Cochise County awarded $500,000 to help conserve water

TUCSON, Ariz. - Thanks to a $500,000 grant given by the United States Department of Agriculture's Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), Cochise County will be able to extend its water conservation efforts.

According to a media release made by Cochise County, they have plans to build the Bella Vista Recharge facility, which will collect the excess rainwater that typically runs into Coyote Wash. They said in part that this will "help recharge the aquifer and enhance the base flows of the federally protected San Pedro River."

Interim County Engineer Joaquin Solis said "enhancing base flows, even slightly, will help to protect riparian habitat and species of concern."

The completion of the project will cost around $8 million, so the County is already applying for the grant funding from the NRCS.

The money will currently be used by Highway & Floodplain Department to assist their mission to conserve water and help the environment.