Cochise County Attorney's Office finds border patrol agent justified in fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Attorney's Office says a border patrol agents action's in a fatal shooting involving illegal immigrants is justified.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Saturday February 19th, 2022. Deputies say they were advised of a fatal shooting incident involving a United States Border Patrol Agent and a group of illegal immigrants.

The incident happened on mile north of mile post 30 on East Geronimo Trail about 30 miles northeast of Douglas, Arizona.

In a statement from the Cochise County Attorney's Office they said, "After review of the available evidence, the agents actions appear to be justified under Arizona law."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

