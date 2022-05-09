Watch
Cochise County Attorney's Office finds border patrol agent justified in fatal shooting

New details in fatal shooting involving border patrol agent
Posted at 9:38 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 00:41:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Attorney's Office says a border patrol agents action's in a fatal shooting involving illegal immigrants is justified.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Saturday February 19th, 2022. Deputies say they were advised of a fatal shooting incident involving a United States Border Patrol Agent and a group of illegal immigrants.

The incident happened on mile north of mile post 30 on East Geronimo Trail about 30 miles northeast of Douglas, Arizona.

In a statement from the Cochise County Attorney's Office they said, "After review of the available evidence, the agents actions appear to be justified under Arizona law."

