TUCSON, Ariz. - Cochise County just approved the building of a medical marijuana facility on E. Gaskill Road in Wilcox.

After a unanimous decision made by the Cochise County Planning & Zoning Commission, the application made by Peoria-based Green Desert Patient Center was approved. This was all a part of their monthly meeting that happened today.

The agricultural site won't include any dispensary services and all product will be transported off-site to another facility where it will be processed, according to a Cochise County news release.

The county also states that the facility is in a rural area that is surrounded by agricultural and vacant parcels.

The already existing greenhouses and buildings will continue to be used, but there will be new security measures added to the property including cameras, fencing, and secured access.

Upon its completion, the county expects a total of 20 jobs to be created.