Cochise County accepts election results until next meeting

Posted at 9:26 PM, Nov 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County held a public emergency meeting regarding if election results should be certified.

Days after the midterm elections, the public made their voices heard on making their votes count, while others questioned the legality of certain equipment used.

"I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all state and federal laws and the results should be certified by the board of supervisors," said Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra during the meeting.

The last day to certify the election is Nov. 28 and a meeting will be held on that Monday to legally certify the votes, until then, the decision was made to accept election results.

