Cocaine, fentanyl seized at the Nogales port of entry

U.S. Border and Customs Protection made two significant seizures at the Nogales port of entry from June 8 to June 10.

On June 8, officers seized close to 9 pounds of cocaine hidden in the lining panel of a traveler's luggage, according to a post made on Port Director Michael W. Humphries' Twitter account.

In the same post, Humphries noted a second seizure, approximately 165,600 fentanyl pills found within the firewall of a vehicle on June 10.

The discoveries were two of several drug and weapon seizures made at the port since the beginning of the month, including four rifles/pistols seized on June 8.

