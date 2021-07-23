Co-workers remember victim as caring and positive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "She got to know everybody; she was kind to everybody," Michael Higgs, the general manager of the McDonald's that Jennie Fells had worked at, said.

Higgs had worked with Fells at a previous location prior to the Ironwood Hills Drive location. When he moved, he brought her with him.

"She made work enjoyable," Higgs said. "I would go in and spend half my morning with her just talking and just catching up. She would always talk about her kids. She was very family oriented."

Higgs was one of the many employees that were impacted by Fells.

"She really cared for everyone here," William Dalton, a manager who worked with Fells, said. "The moment that she walked onto the floor everything just seemed to be better."

Dalton and others said that one of the things they will miss the most is her laugh.

"You could hear it from the back, and it would just make you chuckle," Dalton said. "You know it would kind of just brighten up your day."

The staff held their own vigil for her and will be creating a memorial for her in the parking lot where she would always park.

"This is her parking spot, and this is her family here outside of her home," Higgs said.

Higgs and the rest of the staff hope this will serve as a reminder to the employees and customers about the person Fells was.