Closure order in effect for Mt. Lemmon, Sabino Canyon includes recreation residence cabins

Posted at 8:06 PM, Jul 27, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The closure order issued for public safety from the burn scar remains in effect for Mt. Lemmon and Sabino Canyon.

According to the Forest Service, the order pertains to recreation residence cabins in Greater Soldier Camp and Willow Canyon on the Coronado National Forest.

The order was issued due to the hazards in the burn scar and likelihood of flooding downstream, sediment and debris runoff from the Bighorn Fire.

The Forest Service asks the public remain aware of weather conditions in the local area, while federal and local agencies work to reduce the risks to life and safety downstream from the burn scar.

Residents are encouraged to create individual plans to protect themselves and property and to watch for flashflood warnings issued by Pima, Pinal and Cochise counties.

