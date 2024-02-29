Clements found guilty on all counts in the murder retrial of Isabel Celis

Christopher Clements was found guilty Thursday, Feb. 29, on all counts in the murder retrial of Isabel Celis, including for first-degree murder, kidnapping, and second-degree burglary.

A different jury deadlocked last year on whether Clements kidnapped and killed Celis.

Clements was already serving a life sentence, after he was found guilty in November of 2022 of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.

WATCH: Craig Smith talks Christopher Clements following guilty verdict.

Craig Smith talks Christopher Clements following verdict

He became a suspect in the Celis case after telling the FBI in 2017 where Celis' remains could be found in exchange for having unrelated charges dropped. He told investigators that he knew of the remains, but wasn't involved with her death.

Celis disappeared from her home in 2012.

WATCH: Prosecutors talk about the Clements verdict.