Classes at Walden Grove High in Sahuarita canceled due to water main break

Classes were canceled at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita on Tuesday, Jan. 9, due to a nearby water main break.

The break was going to take 5-6 hours to fix, according to Amber Woods, director of community outreach for the Sahuarita Unified School District.

"In light of the issue, we have made the decision to cancel school at Walden Grove for the day to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Woods said via email.

No other schools in the district were impacted, the email said.