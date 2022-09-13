Civilian rescued on Cienega Creek following rainy weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) says a person was rescued at the Cienega Creek Corridor.

According to SARA, the subject was brought to stable ground on Monday, Sept. 12, after finding an island on the creek.

"Be alert and get out of washes, river beds, and low lying areas during times of rainy weather," reminds SARA on its post.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

