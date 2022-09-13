Watch Now
Civilian rescued on Cienega Creek following rainy weather

Civilian rescued by SARA on Monday.
Southern Arizona Rescue Association
Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 14:20:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) says a person was rescued at the Cienega Creek Corridor.

According to SARA, the subject was brought to stable ground on Monday, Sept. 12, after finding an island on the creek.

"Be alert and get out of washes, river beds, and low lying areas during times of rainy weather," reminds SARA on its post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

