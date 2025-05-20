City seeks feedback on middle housing initiative

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson is working to expand housing diversity through a new middle housing initiative.

What is middle housing? It includes duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, and townhomes.

The city says it represents an opportunity to address community needs by providing more attainable and diverse housing options.

The City is evaluating many approaches to implement these housing regulations, particularly which locations would be eligible for middle housing development.

In May 2024, Governor Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2721 into law.

The bill requires cities with more than 75,000 residents to allow middle housing on all single-family residential lots.

The law also states that middle housing must be reviewed under the same standards and procedures as single-family homes.

For any new developments larger than 10 acres, at least 20% must be middle housing.

Cities are required to adopt these changes by January 1, 2026.

The City of Tucson would like the community's input on this process.

You can join any of the three upcoming meetings to get more information and contribute your perspective on these changes.

Meeting dates and times:

- Thursday, May 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Housing and Community Development's Sentinel Room, 310 N Commerce Park Loop

- Virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Registration required: https://tucsonpdsd.info/MiddleHousingMay2025Meeting

-Virtual meeting on Thursday, May 29 from 11:30-1 p.m.

Registration required: https://tucsonpdsd.info/MiddleHousingMay2025Meeting2