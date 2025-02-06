City renames Mansfield Park in Midtown to honor neighborhood advocate

Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave., has officially been renamed Doris J. Thompson Park.

Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council gave the OK to renaming the park at its Jan. 22 Council Meeting.

Doris Thompson was a resident of the Sugar Hill Neighborhood where the park is located. According to the City of Tucson website, the park was renamed because of "her fierce advocacy that led to establishing the original recreation center at the park."

"Thompson championed neighborhood revitalization, community engagement and inclusivity, leaving a lasting legacy," a recent news release said.

The renaming process was initiated by Tucson Parks and Recreation last August. The park's pool name was also changed from Mansfield Pool to Thompson Pool.

