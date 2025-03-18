City relocates dozens of homeless as it clears encampments in 100-Acre Wood

Dozens of people living in a large homeless encampment in 100-Acre Wood, next to East Golf Links Road, were relocated by the City Tuesday morning.

According to Lane Mandle, Chief of Staff for the city of Tucson, they were relocated so that crews can prepare the space for development.

The City has plans to install a bike park in the area.

"While all former residents have been offered temporary shelter, most remain uncertain (of) their next steps and have relocated to an area outside of where the planned bike park will be," Mandle said.