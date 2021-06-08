City prepares for monsoons by clearing washes and adding extra flood signs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews from the city's department of transportation and mobility were out this morning adding extra signs to areas prone to flooding. The signs will stay there throughout monsoon to keep you safe.

"They are staged so that when the floods and storms come crews can easily access it," Erica Frazelle, Public Information Officer of the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, said. "They don't have go back to the yard they are just there, and they are monitoring these dip crossings during storms, so they are able to just get out to the area."

The crews are also clearing any debris from the washes to allow water to flow freely when the rain begins.

While the city prepares the streets, they are asking anyone on the roads to do their part.

"If you see a flooded roadway, turn around don't drown," Frazelle said. "You don't know how deep that water is. It may only look a couple inches but underneath that roadway it could be a lot deeper, and the roadway conditions could not be safe."

The city is also offering free sandbags ahead of predicted storms in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field.