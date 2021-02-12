Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

City of Tucson to resume water shutoffs March 15

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN 9
How Tucson Water checks complaints
Posted at 5:00 PM, Feb 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-11 19:00:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water will resume shutting off water to accounts that aren't paying next month.

The city had previously instituted a moratorium on water shutoffs as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the economy and forced many Tucsonans into difficult financial situations.

But at the Feb. 9 meeting, the mayor and city council directed Tucson Water to resume shutoffs on March 15.

In a news release Thursday, the city reminded Tucson Water customers that more than $1 million of utlity bill assistance is available to those experiencing financial hardship. Click here for more information on getting help paying bills for water, sewer and trash services in Tucson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!