City of Tucson to resume water shutoffs March 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water will resume shutting off water to accounts that aren't paying next month.

The city had previously instituted a moratorium on water shutoffs as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the economy and forced many Tucsonans into difficult financial situations.

But at the Feb. 9 meeting, the mayor and city council directed Tucson Water to resume shutoffs on March 15.

In a news release Thursday, the city reminded Tucson Water customers that more than $1 million of utlity bill assistance is available to those experiencing financial hardship. Click here for more information on getting help paying bills for water, sewer and trash services in Tucson.