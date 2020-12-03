City of Tucson teams up with Santa to call children

TUCSON, Ariz. — It seems like a phone call is the safest way to talk to someone in 2020, whether you are on the naughty or nice list.

Tucson Parks and Recreation wants to bring some cheer to children this holiday season through the Santa's Calling program.

On Dec. 8-9, Santa will call children whose parents have fill out a form. Calls will be made to children between 4 and 8-years-old. However, the city says if the North Pole receives too many requests for two nights, Dec. 10 will be added.

If you would like to speak with Santa and his elves, the city asks that you fill out this form and have it postmarked by Dec. 7 (if mailing.) All children whose request form is received after the deadline, or who cannot be reached by phone will receive a letter from Santa instead.

More information can be found here or email: santascalling2020@tucsonaz.gov

