City of Tucson starts new glass recycling program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In November 2020, the City of Tucson voted to remove glass from the residential and commercial blue barrel program, as part of a new program.

Beginning Feb. 21, residents can no longer recycle glass into the blue bins, but residents looking to continue recycling, can drop glass items at designated sites throughout Tucson. The sites will start opening this month.

The transition is part of the city's Glass Reuse Program, which reduces the city's environmental footprint.

Glass that is collected will be crushed and reused, locally.

Below is what will be accepted in the blue barrel program:

Plastic bottles, jugs, and containers

Paper

Cardboard

Aluminum/steel cans

Here is map of drop-off locations around the city.

For more information about the program, click here.