City of Tucson reopening delayed until June 22

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson City Manager plans to issue an administrative order Monday delaying Tucson's reopening.

Michael Ortega, the city manager, sent a note to employees Friday saying he and Mayor Regina Romero agreed to reschedule the phase one opening to June 22.

"The most recent data from ADHS and PCHD show that cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the State and in Pima County," says Ortega in the letter. "I have decided in consultation with Mayor Romero to delay the City’s reopening plans to ensure we are protecting our community and all of you."

The extension means that all current policies will remain in place at least until the next phase begins.

That includes:

Service counters and lobbies in City buildings are closed

City-owned public housing evictions are suspended through June 30.

Water shutoffs through Tucson Water will be suspended through June 30.

City recreation centers and aquatics facilities are closed.

All aquatics, youth, therapeutic and senior programming are canceled. Leisure classes and softball leagues have been postponed.

The Senior Meal Program will continue in its modified form.

Fares are waived on Sun Link, Sun Tran and Sun Van.

Household Hazardous Waste will not be collected at the Los Reales Landfill or the Sweetwater location.

Park Tucson will have 15-minute free parking for take-out orders.

The City of Tucson was originally set to reopen June 8.

More information is on the City of Tucson's website.

