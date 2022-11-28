City of Tucson Redistricting Advisory Committee seeks final public input

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson's Redistricting Advisory Committee is considering two new ward maps at its final public hearing, to take place Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Public comment and suggestions are accepted up through 5 p.m. prior to the meeting, which will take place at City Hall in-person, 255 W Alameda St., at 5:30 p.m.

This meeting will be the final in a series, over the course of which the advisory committee narrowed the selection of draft maps down to two options:

City of Tucson Redistricting Advisory Committee proposed ward changes, version 2-a

City of Tucson Redistricting Advisory Committee proposed ward changes, version 2-c

The current population of the City of Tucson is 542,629, according to the 2020 Census.

The target population for each ward following redistricting is 90,418, though raw numbers aren't the only factors the advisory committee is examining during this process.

Two years after the completion of the U.S. Census, the city reviews the current boundaries of its six city council wards, with the goal of keeping each ward's population roughly equal without disrupting current minority voting power and geographic compactness.

Full-sized maps and redistricting policy objectives are available at the city's website .

The public can submit comments in person or by email.



Cityclerk@tucsonaz.gov

City Clerk’s Office

City Hall, 255 West Alameda, 9 th floor, Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

