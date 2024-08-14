City of Tucson: Recycle your pizza boxes

The City of Tucson now says that is it OK to throw your empty pizza boxes into the recycling bin when dinner is over.

That's in contrast to the long-held recommendation that boxes with residual cheese and grease should be tossed in the trash.

A recent social media post from Tucson Environmental Services said that the impact of grease and cheese on pizza boxes poses little contamination, according to the American Forest and Paper Association.

The city says as long as the boxes are empty, the grease and cheese present no issue to recyclability.

The post said a recent study supported the conclusion that "there is no significant reason to prohibit post-consumer pizza boxes from the recycling stream."

