City of Tucson partnering with U.S. Army in jobs program

The City of Tucson is partnering with the U.S. Army in a program meant to give soldiers job opportunities after serving.

On Thursday, city officials will be signing an agreement with the army, to participate in the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success, or PaYS program.

According to a news release issued by the city, "The PaYS program is designed to help soldiers prepare for a career after the Army by connecting them with employers who understand the skills, discipline, and work ethic that military service members bring to a business."

The program is part of a U.S. Army effort to assist soldiers in building professional relationships with businesses, the news release said. It's also meant to encourage business owners to look to the army for job recruitment.

According to the news release, PaYS began in 2000 with more than 1,300 businesses partnering with the program over the last 25 years.

"The PaYS partnership with the U.S. Army is a great opportunity to help us address staffing needs at the City of Tucson," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a news release. "It is important to me to work towards fully staffing our City departments so that we can provide the best delivery of services to Tucsonans. Those who serve in the military have a unique set of skills, including the ability to work well as members of a team and solve problems. Many have also served around the world and bring a strong understanding of how to work with diverse communities."