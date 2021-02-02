City of Tucson opens new compost facility for businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson dumps dozens of tons brown waste into the Los Reales Landfill each day.

"The City of Tucson throws away a lot of perishable food scraps and things that could be composted," said Compost Cats Student Compost Technician, Daniel Collazo.

Now, those scraps can be sent to the city's new compost center. Eligible food items are ground down to soil and re-purposed throughout the community.

"That will be spread around and donated to community parks, gardens and local farmers. Things that are grown in compost are generally heartier. They are more resistant to pests," said Collazo.

The City of Tucson has partnered with the University of Arizona to train businesses on the "dos and don'ts" of food composting. Collazo, a senior at the UofA, is helping to lead the effort.

"If you can eat it, it should be okay. The three things we can't accept currently are large amounts of dairy, meat and oil," said Collazo.

The joint-program is called FoodCycle. Food scraps are picked up from businesses every Wednesday. 22 local business are participating. In the coming weeks, the city plans to open applications to more.

"If you're a local business in town that is interested, we'll get you on our list and reach out to you. Once you've been approved for the program, we'll start training you and picking up your food scraps," said Kendra Hall with the City of Tucson Environmental and General Services Department.

In the future, the city hopes to make FoodCycle available to residents, as well.

If you're a business in the City of Tucson and are interested in joining FoodCycle, call (520) 791-3171.