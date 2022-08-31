City of Tucson moves forward with electric vehicle charging requirements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are currently about 50 locations around Tucson where electric vehicle owners can charge up their cars, but that's about to change.

"More and more of our vehicles are moving to EV. More and more of Tucson's residents choose to use electric vehicles," said City of Tucson Planning and Development Services Planning Administrator Koren Manning.

That's why mayor and council recently approved an amendment to code. It will require new commercial, multifamily, office and retail developments to install charging stations or reserve the ability to do so.

"Most of the requirements are geared toward multifamily. At multifamily complexes, going forward, there is a requirement that 10% of the parking spaces be equipped with an EV outlet and that 20% of the spaces have conduit, so they can be converted to an EV space in the future," said Manning.

The decision didn't come without push back. The Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce believes the new requirements will have consequences.

"The bottom line is this is going to be costly," said Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce Director of Government Affairs Alexa Scholl.

According to Scholl, it will be costly to developers and residents.

"I think particularly in the multifamily situation, we are in a pretty considerable housing affordability crisis, and this is going to add cost to building multifamily projects," said Scholl.

The city still believes the requirements are a step in the right direction and will encourage more people to use clean transportation.

"It makes it easier to choose EV if you know that your apartment complex, your office, places you go to shop regularly, that they are going to have EV infrastructure. It makes it easier for individuals in Tucson to make that choice," said Manning.

The new regulations will take effect on December 1, 2022.